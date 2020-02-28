Rupee Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Rupee has a market cap of $197,717.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rupee has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,897,200 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

