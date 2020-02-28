RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 8,952 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.32% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $29,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 178,130 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,012,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,822,000 after acquiring an additional 246,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 7,239,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,228. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

