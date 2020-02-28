RWC Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $28,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.99. 17,213,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,783,851. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average is $108.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

