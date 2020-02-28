RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 4,877 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for about 1.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of CBRE Group worth $41,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,788,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.14. 4,469,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,989. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

