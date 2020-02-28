RWC Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 3.0% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $74,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $53.84. 13,604,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,573,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

