RWC Asset Management LLP Has $11.95 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,935 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 47,626 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of eBay by 982.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.68.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,824,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,695,294. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

