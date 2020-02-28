RWC Asset Management LLP Has $29.14 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up 1.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $29,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 252,777 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

SYF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,476,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

