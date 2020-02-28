RWC Asset Management LLP Has $34.81 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.46. 46,009,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,368,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

