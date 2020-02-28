RWC Asset Management LLP Has $43.38 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up about 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 1.15% of Eagle Materials worth $43,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. 410,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

