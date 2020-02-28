RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises 1.4% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Gartner worth $33,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $124.77 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.06 and its 200-day moving average is $149.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

