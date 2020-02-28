RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 126.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,454 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,148 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.16% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 33.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 5,726,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,215. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.72.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

