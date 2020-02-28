RWC Asset Management LLP Invests $37.15 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,107,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,148,000. Trip.com Group comprises 1.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.20% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.36. 6,726,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

