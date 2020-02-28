RWC Asset Management LLP Makes New $8.11 Million Investment in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Huazhu Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 424,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 186.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 128,088 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.16.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,559. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.74. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

