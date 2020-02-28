RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 15,538 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Lazard comprises about 3.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 2.04% of Lazard worth $85,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lazard by 166,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,535. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

