RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037,091 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 2.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.21% of HP worth $62,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $15,888,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,238,447 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000,000 after buying an additional 487,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HP by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,069,431 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,529,000 after buying an additional 995,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,195 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

NYSE HPQ traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.79. 26,357,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,117,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

