RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,559 shares during the quarter. TD Ameritrade makes up approximately 2.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.21% of TD Ameritrade worth $57,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. G.Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMTD traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,655,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,890. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

