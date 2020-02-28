RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 11,698 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.46% of Liberty Latin America worth $16,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

