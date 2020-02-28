RWC Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI traded up $16.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $616.03. 1,050,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $678.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.80. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $436.45 and a 1 year high of $756.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

