RWC Asset Management LLP Trims Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 872,391 shares during the period. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR accounts for 1.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $29,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,360,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,269,000 after buying an additional 1,134,384 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 973,168 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $7,689,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 376,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the third quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

PBR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 47,089,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,049,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

