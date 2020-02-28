RWC Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,830 shares during the period. CSX comprises 2.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of CSX worth $65,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 20.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after buying an additional 1,795,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after buying an additional 1,127,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,193,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $70.45. 11,527,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

