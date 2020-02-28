Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Insider John J. Diez Buys 3,250 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) insider John J. Diez purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00.

R traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. 1,692,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,988. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after buying an additional 608,085 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,957,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after acquiring an additional 440,942 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,807,000 after acquiring an additional 222,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on R shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

