S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $5.04 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,013,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 502,236 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,704,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,567,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,042,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,627,000 after acquiring an additional 300,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 438,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,665. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

