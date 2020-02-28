S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New $5 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 232,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,271,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 633,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,622. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

