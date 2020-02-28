S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Equinix comprises approximately 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,816 shares of company stock worth $13,170,605. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.53.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $24.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $572.80. 1,131,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $610.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $420.00 and a 52-week high of $657.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.