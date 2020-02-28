S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Facebook accounts for 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,955 shares of company stock worth $17,693,589. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,561,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,642,076. The company has a market capitalization of $548.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.14. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

