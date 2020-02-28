S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 280,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter.

BSJN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,145. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

