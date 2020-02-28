S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Dominion Energy makes up 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

NYSE D traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $78.18. 8,245,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,284. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.56%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

