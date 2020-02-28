S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. 14,251,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,169. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

