S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,388,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,357,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,448.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194,005 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.45. 6,907,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day moving average is $198.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $177.00 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

