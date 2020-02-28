S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after acquiring an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 924,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 732,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. 8,613,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,651. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $65.65 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

