S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes $15.39 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.83. 9,765,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.19 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

