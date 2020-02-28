S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 128,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Starbucks by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 11,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

SBUX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.43. 19,108,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,441,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.