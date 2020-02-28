Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 168.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420,007 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.33% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presima Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $11,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,339,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after buying an additional 257,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,908,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

