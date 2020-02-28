Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Lowered to $18.50 at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SABR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. Sabre has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sabre will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sabre by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sabre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sabre by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Sabre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

