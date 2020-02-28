Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches Market Cap of $953,686.00

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $953,686.00 and $3,777.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.02954164 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

