Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €142.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €142.00 ($165.12) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Safran currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €148.30 ($172.44).

Safran stock traded down €5.50 ($6.40) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €124.15 ($144.36). 1,449,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €143.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €140.60. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a one year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

