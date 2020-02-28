SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $78.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAGE. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Swann raised SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 EPS for the current year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,081 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,814,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,338,000 after purchasing an additional 157,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,282,000 after purchasing an additional 398,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after purchasing an additional 618,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.