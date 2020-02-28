SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Mizuho

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Swann raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

