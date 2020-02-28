Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Buys $47,268.90 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 38,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $47,268.90.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III bought 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,903.76.

NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,248. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Salem Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

