salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.43

Media coverage about salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. salesforce.com earned a coverage optimism score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the CRM provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from to in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.49.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $170.28. 10,332,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 851.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,315 shares of company stock valued at $87,176,376. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

