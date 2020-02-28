salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Cfra

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $222.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $195.00. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.49.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,543. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.34, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $99,454.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,315 shares of company stock valued at $87,176,376. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.9% during the second quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

