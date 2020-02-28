Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Sally Beauty worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBH opened at $12.52 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SBH. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.