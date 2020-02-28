SaluS 1-Day Volume Tops $13,036.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $5.43 or 0.00062951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. SaluS has a market cap of $5.50 million and $13,036.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041537 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00071091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,694.44 or 1.00821647 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000936 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001313 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.