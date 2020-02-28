Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Earning Very Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending very positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news impact score of 3.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Samsung Electronics’ analysis:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNLF shares. ValuEngine raised Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

SSNLF stock opened at $2,209.70 on Friday. Samsung Electronics has a twelve month low of $1,400.00 and a twelve month high of $2,450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,209.70.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

