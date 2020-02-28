Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given New $146.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

SAFM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

NASDAQ SAFM traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $119.48. 25,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,542. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $111.77 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.43.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

