Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €55.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.56 ($76.23).

BAS stock opened at €53.55 ($62.27) on Friday. Basf has a 1-year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1-year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.62.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

