Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €34.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.45 ($42.39).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW traded down €1.41 ($1.64) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €27.20 ($31.63). 6,098,888 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.95.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.