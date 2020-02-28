Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,040,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,241. The stock has a market cap of $798.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.79. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

