Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.70 to C$2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

CVE STC traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.03. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Director David Mandelstam sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,777,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,443,732.50.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

