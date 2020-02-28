Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 781.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SNY traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,290. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.